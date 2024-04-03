Stern action if extra fare charged during Eid journey: DMP chief

Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner Habibur Rahman today warned of stern actions against those who will charge extra fares from passengers during Eid ul-Fitr holidays.

"Also, if tickets are sold anywhere other than the counters, the sellers will be brought under the law and appropriate action will be taken," the DMP chief said after a discussion with transport owners at DMP headquarters today.

"No one can drive without a license and officials of law enforcement agencies will take measures in this regard to make Eid travel free from accidents," he said.

The commissioner also said that the coordination of Dhaka Metropolitan Police with Narayanganj and Gazipur districts is very crucial. "That is why I would request our traffic and crime DCs to communicate with the border units of the district to ensure that the managements are done properly."

The transport owners have agreed that no vehicles without fitness will ply the roads.

In addition, police will remain vigilant at entry points so that no vehicle without fitness can enter the city, added the officer.