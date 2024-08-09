Stern action to be taken to end anarchy

Decide chiefs of 3 services, police, Rab in meeting

As only a handful of policemen returned to work, the chiefs of police and Rab yesterday met the chiefs of three services and discussed making all police stations operational within 24 hours with the help of army personnel.

Despite a call by newly appointed inspector general of police to join work, only a small number of police personnel reported to duty yesterday. Many were waiting for security assurances before returning to their posts.

Yesterday's meeting decided to take strict measures to stop anarchy, arson, and destructive activities across the country, according to the ISPR.

IGP Mainul Islam on Wednesday evening instructed all police personnel to return to their respective police lines, offices, and barracks within 24 hours to ensure law and order.

Yesterday morning, the Police Headquarters said people from all walks of life, leaders of political parties, and students were extending all-out support to ensure the safe return of police members to their work.

Witnesses said a small number of police personnel were seen going to Rajarbagh Police Lines in plain clothes. They were seen signing on the attendance book and chatting.

However, they were not going to their posts, like in police stations, out of security concerns.

While visiting police stations and other police establishments in Dhaka, other metropolitan cities, and districts, it was found that most stations hardly had any police personnel in them.

There were almost no police activities as the police personnel either did not join work or had left the station out of security concerns.

A few policemen reported to police lines and offices of different police units in Dhaka, Chattogram, Sylhet, Rangpur, six districts under Rangpur range, Bogura, Noakhali, Shariatpur, Gazipur, Kushtia, Jhenidah, Patuakhali, Noakhali, Jamalpur and Natore, report our correspondents.

Students and Ansar members were seen guarding the capital's Mirpur and Pallabi police stations, which were attacked by mobs. Only eight Ansar members were seen guarding Kafrul and Bhashantek police stations.

Many policemen are scared of being at the receiving end of public wrath and further violence since the police had opened fire on protesters and people at the fag end of Sheikh Hasina's rule.

More than 400 people, including police personnel, were killed in violence centring protests by students against discrimination.

Sources said many police personnel loyal to the outgoing Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner Habibur Rahman were yet to join work. Many of them were in hiding, they claimed.

A superintendent of police said some top police officials ordered the firing on people and that they were still conspiring to prevent police personnel from returning to work.

"They have taken refuge in secure locations but are spreading propaganda to instigate police personnel. These culpable officers should be brought to justice," the SP told The Daily Star.

A constable, preferring anonymity, said, "We are in a dilemma over joining work and risking our lives."

Another official said, "We do not want to be used for political purposes. We want reforms to the police force and a change of uniform before we join."

Police personnel of different ranks met the IGP and made various proposals yesterday. The IGP assured them of taking steps in the shortest possible time.

Later, an eight-member committee, led by Assistant Inspector General Nazmul Islam, was formed for making recommendations on compensations for the families of deceased policemen, treatment of the injured, and implementations of other proposals.

The committee is composed of an SP of police hospital, an additional SP, an assistant commissioner, an inspector, a sergeant, a sub-inspector, and a constable.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh Retired Police Officers Welfare Association yesterday said, "Some unprofessional and biased policemen on behalf of the dictatorial government have tortured, oppressed and killed innocent students." It demanded that those be brought to book.

The association also appealed to the people to create a safe working environment for the police force.

It demanded reforms to the force and urged policemen to return to work.