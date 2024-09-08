Stern action to be taken against unruly people centering Durga Puja

Says Religious Affairs Adviser AFM Khalid Hossain

Religious Affairs Adviser AFM Khalid Hossain has warned that drastic action will be taken against those who will be found involved in indiscipline centring the upcoming Durga Puja.

"We will bring all the people found to be engaged in attacking puja mandaps and preventing the devotees from celebrating the puja to book," he added.

Adviser Khalid issued the warning while visiting the Shree Shree Gouranga Bari Temple and distributing food items among the distressed people under Godagari upazila in Rajshahi today as the chief guest.

He told the gathering there that they will hold a meeting with the Ministry of Home on Tuesday from where deputy inspector generals of police, deputy commissioners (DCs) and superintendents of police (SPs) will be given directives to this end.

He said no people whoever he is found to be linked with vandalism will go unpunished. They will be brought to the book and punished accordingly.

Khalid also mentioned that, if necessary, local people and madrasha students will be engaged in guarding the puja mandaps.

He added that the Rajshahi division is a place of communal harmony. "So, there is no scope for any untoward incident during the religious festival of the Hindu community," he said.

He urged the people of the Sanatan religion to celebrate their puja festival with festivity.

Later, the adviser distributed food items among 500 distressed families.