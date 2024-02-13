Steps underway to increase metro frequency

Says Quader

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader yesterday said steps are underway to increase the frequency of metro rail trains in view of commuters' growing dependence on its service.

Talking to reporters at his office, Quader said the coach numbers could not be increased due to technical reasons but steps have been taken to run one train every eight minutes while the current frequency is one every 10 minutes.

Quader also said increasing the number of metro coaches depends on technical matters.

There is no metro rail having more than five coaches anywhere in the world but the metro rail in Bangladesh has already been running with six compartments, he said.

Referring to the soaring prices of essential goods, he said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has already directed the authorities concerned to take effective steps to check the price hike.

"But the market cannot be controlled overnight. Many things depend on global situation. The government is working to this end considering public interest," he said.