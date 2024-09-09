Steps to be taken to bring Hasina back for trial

Says chief ICT prosecutor

Necessary steps would be taken to extradite former prime minister Sheikh Hasina from India, in order to put her on trial for alleged mass killings during the student-led protests in July and August, said Md Tajul Islam, newly appointed chief prosecutor for the International Crimes Tribunal.

"We will file an application with the International Crimes Tribunal, once it resumes, to issue arrest warrants against all absconding accused, including Sheikh Hasina, in connection with the cases filed for mass killing and crimes against humanity," he said yesterday at a press briefing on the ICT premises in Dhaka.

Tajul said an extradition treaty exists between Bangladesh and India, signed during Hasina's tenure in 2013.

"I believe she (Hasina) will be the main accused in the genocide in Bangladesh. She has been accused in most of the cases, and we will pursue her extradition through legal processes," he said.

"The crimes occurred across all fifty-six thousand square miles of Bangladesh. In each instance, the common instruction was to shoot and kill. Collecting and compiling evidence of these crimes is a significant challenge, specially as the main accused, including Hasina, have fled the country," he said.

He expressed concern that many accused individuals are still in Bangladesh, occupying official positions, and could attempt to destroy evidence. Tajul said his office's top priority is to preserve and protect the evidence while ensuring swift action in presenting it before the tribunal.

The ICT chief prosecutor called on victims, particularly students, to come forward with any evidence they may have and assist the investigating agency or the prosecution team.

Tajul said the trial would be conducted with justice in mind, ensuring that victims and their families feel that justice has been served.

"The accused will not face oppression, but the perpetrators will not be spared," he said.

Regarding potential amendments to the International Crimes (Tribunal) Act, 1973, Tajul said, "We have just taken office. We will sit with the government to discuss and make decisions on this matter."

He also confirmed that the ICT and its investigative team would need to be reconstituted, as the previous judges and investigators, appointed by the former government, have stepped down following the interim government's formation after the fall of the Hasina-led government.

At least 11 separate cases have been filed with the ICT against Sheikh Hasina, who is currently in India, for allegedly carrying out massacres across the country between July 5 and August 5. These cases are under investigation, according to ICT sources.