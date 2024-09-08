Steps to be taken to bring Hasina back to country: ICT chief prosecutor

Necessary steps will be taken to bring former prime minister Sheikh Hasina back under the extradition treaty with India to try her on charge of mass killings during the student-led protests in July and August, newly appointed International Crimes Tribunal Chief Prosecutor Md Tajul Islam said today.

"We will file an application with the International Crimes Tribunal, when it resumes functions, to issue arrest warrant against all the absconding accused including Sheikh Hasina in connection with the cases filed for mass killing and crimes against humanity," he said at a press briefing on the ICT premises in Dhaka.

Replying to a question, he said a decision will be taken after consulting with the government about amendment of the existing International Crimes Tribunal Act for holding trial of the new cases filed with the ICT.

"Information, documents and evidence against the accused persons will have to be collected from across the country and those will have to be compiled, examined and placed properly before the tribunal, which are very much challenging and huge tasks," he added.

Tajul Islam said the International Crimes Tribunal and its investigation team will have to be reconstituted by appointing new judges and investigators as previous judges, prosecution team and investigation agency appointed by the previous government have stepped down after the interim government has been formed in the country following the fall of the Hasina-led government.