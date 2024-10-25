Step up for dolphin conservation

Rizwana urges all

Approximately 1,352 Ganges river dolphins, living in 636 pods, could be found in the rivers and waterbodies around the country, as per a survey.

The survey was unveiled at a discussion held in the capital's forest department yesterday, marking International Freshwater Dolphin Day 2024.

Addressing the event as chief guest, Environment Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan said, "It is essential to prevent water pollution and ensure the natural flow of rivers and wetlands to protect dolphins."

Local communities need to get involved for effective conservation efforts, she added.

She called for increased public awareness and effective implementation of government initiatives to this end. Additionally, she emphasised the need for forest officials to work with courage and speed in protecting forests, mentioning plans to introduce risk allowances for forest officials.

Rizwana officially launched a website for the CITES (Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora) Certification Process at the event. Besides, a dolphin exhibition and screening of a documentary were also organised.