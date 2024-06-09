Stellar women bearing the torch

bti-The Daily Star Stellar Women 2023 gala puts the spotlight on 12 pioneers in various sectors

Winners of the bti-The Daily Star Stellar Women Award 2023 pose for a photo at the Banquet Hall of the Kurmitola Golf Club last night. Photo: Star

To recognise and honour the contributions of emerging and promising women from various walks of life for their significant impact on society, the bti-The Daily Star Stellar Women-2023 gala was celebrated yesterday.

Amidst glitz and glamour, the first-of-a-kind programme was held by the Building Technology and Ideas Ltd (bti) and The Daily Star at the Banquet Hall of the Kurmitola Golf Club to celebrate women and their achievements in taking the country forward.

The prestigious initiative acknowledges exceptional women who challenge conventions, break barriers, and inspire innovation, inclusivity, and empowerment.

In 2023, 12 women were selected across 12 categories for their exemplary contributions to nation-building and trailblazing in their respective fields.

The awardees were Shamsin Ahmed in the development sector; Tasfia Tasbin in technology; Nazli Hussain in architecture; Sadia Jafrin in education; Ridy Sheikh in culture; Shamima Akhter in corporate; Salma Akter Mone in sports; Dr Sakina Khanam in agriculture; Lutfunnahar Piki in writing; Monoshita Ayruani in startup and entrepreneurship; Tawhida Shiropa in social welfare, and Rozina Islam in journalism.

RAM Obaidul Muktadir Chowdhury, minister for housing and public works, who was the chief guest, in his speech mentioned his appreciation for the initiative. "This initiative by bti and The Daily Star for 'Stellar Women-2023' was indeed a great task."

"Now, we see that 60 percent of attendees in village high schools and colleges are women. This didn't happen overnight. The government provided various facilities to women, offered incentives and implemented numerous measures that led to their enormous empowerment." — RAM Obaidul Muktadir Chowdhury, housing and public works minister

He congratulated bti and The Daily Star for organising a programme that promotes women and recognises their contributions.

About the government's measures to empower women, Muqtadir said that after the assassination of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, attempts were made to take the country backward.

"But since the Awami League-led government assumed office, it has been tirelessly working to change the country and improve the fate of women as well."

He mentioned that the government has promoted women by giving them opportunities in various top positions within different security forces, government agencies, and other sectors.

"Through this initiative, we're honouring those women who've been working for the society and having a profound impact in building the nation, despite facing enormous challenges. The stories of these stellar women and their determination will inspire and empower other women in the society." — FR Khan, bti managing director

About empowering women through education, he said, "Now, we see that 60 percent of attendees in village high schools and colleges are women. This didn't happen overnight. The government provided various facilities to women, offered incentives and implemented numerous measures that led to their enormous empowerment."

Muqtadir thanked bti and The Daily Star for recognising the contributions of women to society, saying that this recognition will greatly inspire other women to contributing largely for the country.

Guest of honour bti Managing Director FR Khan gave the welcome speech. "We're very happy that The Daily Star is with us for this prestigious event.

"The main theme of this whole effort is to highlight the brilliant roles that women are playing in the country. The leadership emerging at practical, enterprise, company, and small business levels is setting a trend and contributing significantly to the nation's progress." — Mahfuz Anam, editor and publisher of The Daily Star

"Through this initiative, we're honouring those women who've been working for the society and having a profound impact in building the nation, despite facing enormous challenges. The stories of these stellar women and their determination will inspire and empower other women in the society."

Mahfuz Anam, editor and publisher of The Daily Star, in his speech as guest of honour thanked bti for taking this initiative and said, "For The Daily Star and me personally, it's a proud privilege to be here at this absolutely brilliant event. More so, it's an honour to be the partner of bti on this great journey. I must confess that when bti first proposed the idea to us, we were a bit surprised because no real estate company had come forward with such an initiative before…

"bti has unwavering commitment towards women empowerment and with this aim The Daily Star has initiated the Steller Women Awards-2023 for those who have enormous contribution to the society in different sectors, including education, development, art, culture." — Nalaka Hettiarachchi, CEO of bti

"The main theme of this whole effort is to highlight the brilliant roles that women are playing in the country. The leadership emerging at practical, enterprise, company, and small business levels is setting a trend and contributing significantly to the nation's progress. Through this award, each of the women honoured in this function has inspired many of us."

CEO of bti Nalaka Hettiarachchi thanked the audience, winners, The Daily Star, and the chief guest for being present.

"bti has unwavering commitment towards women empowerment and with this aim The Daily Star has initiated the Steller Women Awards-2023 for those who have enormous contribution to the society in different sectors, including education, development, art, culture. We are honouring them to recognise and provide financial assistance for their contribution and innovation."

He urged other women, who believe they are making such contributions, to register for next year's edition of the awards.

The awardees were handed over crests, cheques and scarves at the end of the programme.

The 2024 categories for the initiative were also launched.

An electrifying performance dazzles guests at the bti-The Daily Star Stellar Women-2023 gala at the Banquet Hall of the Kurmitola Golf Club last night. Photo: Star

Photo: Star