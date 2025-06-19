Stay prepared for free, fair election

IGP urges DMP

Inspector General of Police Baharul Alam yesterday called upon police officials to remain mentally prepared to ensure a free and fair national election, according to a DMP press release.

"Maintaining law and order and ensuring public safety are responsibilities of the police," the IGP said while addressing the monthly crime review meeting for May 2025 at the Bangladesh Police Auditorium in Rajarbagh.

DMP Commissioner Sheikh Mohammad Sazzat Ali stressed that a peaceful and participatory election must be ensured for the greater national interest, beyond political affiliations.

Additional Police Commissioner (Admin) Faruk Ahmed warned about possible subversive activities by banned political outfits and stressed heightened vigilance.

He also called for increasing execution of warrants against listed criminals.

Additional Commissioner (Crime and Operations) SN Mohammad Nazrul Islam urged for swift investigation and disposal of cases related to the July protests.

Joint Commissioner (Crime) Faruk Hossain also presented overall crime statistics for May 2025 at the meeting.