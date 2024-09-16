‘Stay in power as long as it takes for reforms’

81pc say about interim govt in survey by a Brac institute

A survey on 2,363 people has found that 81 percent want the interim government to stay until the reforms are done.

In interviews conducted over the phone from August 22 to September 2, 47 percent respondents said the interim government's tenure should be two years or more while 35 percent said it should be one year or less.

Just 13 percent said the government should hold an election immediately and transfer power, according to the study by Brac Institute of Governance and Development (BIGD).

Findings of the "pulse survey" were presented yesterday at the Muzaffar Ahmed Chowdhury Auditorium of Dhaka University on the occasion of the World Democracy Day.

The respondents are from all 64 districts; 43 percent of them were women; 67 were from rural areas and 33 percent from urban areas.

When it comes to politics, 71 percent of the respondents said that the country is on the right track.

The BIGD also did a similar survey last year and found 41 percent of the opinion that the country was on the right course.

Mirza M Hasan, senior research fellow at the BIGD, presented the findings.

Mamun Abdullah Hil, a member of Jatiya Nagorik Committee, said people's expectations and opinions change.

"If we fail to translate the reform proposals into acts, then people's trust would erode," he said.

Of the respondents, 40 percent identified economic issues as the main challenges facing the country, 13 percent political unrest and intolerance, and seven percent deterioration of law and order.