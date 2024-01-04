Stay alert against rumours

PM urges journos

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has asked the journalist community to remain alert against rumours and misleading information.

She said this when two delegations of BFUJ and Editors Guild Bangladesh met her at Gono Bhaban yesterday.

Hasina described various measures taken by her government for the development of the journalist community.

She said her government has formed Bangladesh Journalists Welfare Trust by giving the seed money. "If I'm voted to power, I will again donate money to it."

Hasina reiterated her call upon the media house owners to donate to the fund.

The journalists forwarded several demands that included forming the 10th wage board in accordance with the Awami League's election manifesto.

BFUJ President Omar Faruque led the delegation. Other members included former BFUJ presidents Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury, Abul Kalam Azad and Monjurul Ahsan Bulbul; Jatiya Press Club general secretary Shyamal Dutta and former president Saiful Alam; and DUJ president and general secretary Sohel Haider Chowdhury and Akter Hossain.

BFUJ secretary general Dip Azad moderated the meeting.

Mozammel Babu, president of the Editors Guild, led his delegation. Other members included BSS Managing Director and Chief Editor Abul Kalam Azad, DBC News Editor-in-Chief Manzurul Islam, Daily Jugantor Editor Saiful Alam, Bangladesh Journal Editor Shahjahan Sardar, Bhorer Kagoj Editor Shyamal Dutta, Bangladesh Protidin Editor Naem Nizam, Global TV Editor-in-Chief Syed Ishtiaque Reza, and editorial board Chairman of The Asian Age Shoaib Chowdhury.