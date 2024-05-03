Status quo issued on Salim Prodhan’s candidature

The Supreme Court chamber judge yesterday issued status quo till May 5 on a High Court order that directed the Election Commission to allocate election symbol and allow alleged casino kingpin Salim Prodhan to contest for the post of chairman in the upcoming Rupganj Upazila Parishad elections of Narayanganj.

Justice M Enayetur Rahim passed the order following a petition filed by local Awami League leader and Prodhan's rival candidate Habibur Rahman, challenging the HC order.

The chamber judge fixed May 5 for further hearing on the petition, Habibur's lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan told The Daily Star yesterday.

He said the EC cannot allocate election symbol to Prodhan till May 5 following the order.

The EC had cancelled his candidature as he was convicted and sentenced to eight years' imprisonment in a case filed over amassing Tk 57.79 crore illegally and laundering about Tk 22 crore.

Following a petition filed by Prodhan, now on bail, the HC ordered the EC to allocate election symbol and allow him to contest the upazila polls.