State reform the main goal, not just polls

Say student coordinators about sacrifices made during mass uprising, demand trial of AL leaders like that of Nuremberg

People did not lay down their lives during the July-August mass uprising just for an election, and the state needs structural reforms first, said leaders of the student movement against discrimination yesterday.

The Awami League must be banned, and leaders of the party and its associate bodies must face trial because they have no right to be in politics, the student leaders said at a rally at Zero Point in the capital.

Hasnat Abdullah, convener of the student movement, said until justice is served for the genocide, they have no right to be in politics.

"The martyrs had not made sacrifices merely for elections. Many of those who were injured do not even have NID cards. They won't be eligible to vote in the coming election. Yet, they've joined this mass uprising with the goal of reforming the state," he said.

The AL on Saturday night announced that it would hold a rally marking Noor Hossain day at Zero Point. Soon afterwards, student leaders wrote on Facebook that the AL will not be allowed at the place.

"If you think that we, the people who participated in the mass uprising, will immediately return home by holding an election and handing the responsibility of reforms over to you, you are mistaken."

The AL government thoroughly damaged the electoral system, and the reforms to the election process, judiciary, and constitutional bodies should be made before a national election, he said.

Many seasoned politicians have often been dismissive and critical of the young generation since August 5, indicating a generational divide.

"Their experience alone will not be enough to build the Bangladesh of the future. The strength of the next Bangladesh will come from a blend of experience and the courage and sacrifice of the youth."

Outdated and rigid political norms of the past will not determine the shape of future Bangladesh.

"Veteran politicians, do not draw lines of division between you and the young generation. Listen to the voices of youth instead, and let's forge the path to the future together."

Sarjis Alam, another student leader and general secretary of July Martyrs Memorial Foundation, urged students and citizens across the country to unite in their efforts to prevent a reappearance of the AL.

"If we set aside minor differences and unite, then an organisation of killers like this will not be able to rear its head -- not just here at Zero Point, but anywhere in Bangladesh. Until there is a democratic government elected by your votes, we must all stand united," he said.

"While many of you [in the civil society] have forgotten what happened the past 16 years and are fixated on these three months, we respectfully ask you to talk about these three months as well as those 16 years."

Student leader Mahin Sarker said, "Awami League is worse than the Nazi party. The Nazi party was banned when it had popular support. We demand a ban on the Awami League."

Tarikul Islam, coordinator of the student movement, urged people all to be vigilant until the reforms are done.

Late at night on Saturday, Hasnat in a Facebook post said there would be a mass gathering at Zero point. Students, BNP supporters, and leaders of the Gono Odhikar Parishad began to gather at Zero Point before daybreak yesterday.

BNP staged a motorcycle procession, and the size of the crowd grew as hours passed. The rally began around 12:30 pm near the southern gate of Baitul Mukarram Masjid, which is within 100 metres of Shaheed Noor Hossain Square.

Students of different schools, colleges, and members of Chhatra Federation, Islami Chhatra Andolon, and other student bodies attended the programme.

Some were seen stopping commuters on rickshaws, motorcycles, and on foot and asking them questions.

Several men were handed over to police on charges that they were AL supporters.

The event caused long tailbacks in and around Gulistan throughout the day.