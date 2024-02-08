Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Thu Feb 8, 2024 02:51 PM
Last update on: Thu Feb 8, 2024 02:53 PM

Bangladesh

State minister rides metro rail from Secretariat to Agargaon

Photo: Ministry of Shipping

State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury rode the metro rail with regular passengers today.

Photo: Ministry of Shipping

The state minister's journey started at the Secretariat metro station and concluded at the Agargaon Metro Station, said Md Jahangir Alam Khan, senior information officer of the shipping ministry.

He visited the office of Bangladesh Land Port Authority in Agargaon and exchanged views with the officials and employees there, he said.

Photo: Ministry of Shipping

It took only 16 minutes to reach Agargaon station from the Secretariat station, he added.

