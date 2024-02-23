State minister Arafat off to Turkey for OIC conference of information ministers

State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Mohammad Ali Arafat today left Dhaka for Turkey to attend the Islamic Conference of Information Ministers of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member states.

He left Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in the capital for Istanbul, Turkey by a flight of Turkish Airlines this morning, said an official release.

The state minister will attend a special session of the conference tomorrow.

The theme of the session is "Israeli government's disinformation and hostility against journalists during the Israeli occupation of Palestine".

Mohammad Ali Arafat will also meet information ministers of Qatar and Turkey on the same day.

Besides, he will visit the Turkish Radio and Television offices on Sunday (February 25).

The state minister is scheduled to return home on Wednesday (February 28) after wrapping up his Turkey visit.