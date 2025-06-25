State-appointed lawyers must be capable, independent

Says Toby Cadman

Toby Cadman, special adviser to the chief prosecutor of the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT), yesterday said judges must ensure any state-appointed defence lawyer has the necessary experience and ability to represent an accused properly and independently.

He made the comment at a media briefing when asked about criticism over the appointment of Advocate Aminul Ghani Titto as state defence counsel for ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in a contempt of court case.

He clarified that appointing a state defence lawyer is the court's responsibility, not the prosecution's.

The controversy began after Advocate Aminul was appointed on June 19 to defend Sheikh Hasina and former Gobindaganj Upazila Parishad Chairman Shakil Akanda Bulbul.

Social media users quickly pointed out a Facebook post Aminul had made on August 5 last year, shortly after Hasina was removed from office. In the post, he called for her hanging, saying, "Want death by hanging of the destroyer of the spirit of the Liberation War, killer and liar Sheikh Hasina."

When asked by The Daily Star if he felt embarrassed to defend Hasina after making such a post, Aminul said he would still carry out his duty as a lawyer.

He claimed the contempt case was separate from the main allegations against her. "The prosecution is suggesting that during a certain conversation, there was an attempt to intimidate witnesses or obstruct justice. I will respond to that allegation," he said.

Regarding the controversial post, he added, "On August 5, 2024, the whole country was against Sheikh Hasina -- and so was I."

However, he insisted that he would now defend her professionally, adding, "I've been working with integrity for 36 years."

The case relates to a leaked phone call from last year in which Hasina was allegedly heard saying, "I have had 227 cases filed against me, so I have received a licence to kill 227 people." The audio clip circulated on social media and was later covered by mainstream media. The ICT considered the remark contemptuous.

The tribunal filed a contempt petition on April 30, accusing Hasina of making a statement that could obstruct justice. The hearing is scheduled for June 25.