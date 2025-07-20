Start judicial probe into deaths in Gopalganj

HRFB demands, slams use of ‘excessive force’

Human Rights Forum Bangladesh (HRFB) has demanded an immediate judicial probe into the deaths of five people and injuries to dozens following Wednesday's clash in Gopalganj, where law enforcers allegedly used "excessive force" and opened fire.

In a statement issued yesterday, HRFB, a coalition of 20 human rights and development organisations, expressed grave concern and strongly condemned the incident, saying such use of force is a direct assault on citizens' safety, constitutional rights, and fundamental human rights.

Citing media reports, HRFB noted that violence broke out following a political rally organised by the National Citizen Party (NCP) at Gopalganj Municipal Park on Wednesday. After the rally, a section of a local political party reportedly attacked the gathering. The situation escalated, and members of law enforcement allegedly used "excessive force", including opening fire on the crowd.

As a result, five individuals -- Dipto Saha, 25, Ramzan Kazi, 18, Sohel Molla, 41, Imon, 24, and later Ramzan Munshi, 28, who died from gunshot wounds at Dhaka Medical College Hospital on July 18 -- lost their lives. Many others, some critically injured, are undergoing treatment in various hospitals.

HRFB stated that the decision to fire on citizens in public is not only inhumane but also a violation of Article 31 of the Constitution of Bangladesh and international human rights standards.

"Such disproportionate use of force is unjustifiable under any circumstances and reflects a serious lack of state accountability," it said.

Recent footage circulating on social media clearly shows law enforcement officers firing toward the crowd, the statement noted.

Meanwhile, the inspector general of police has claimed that police did not use lethal weapons.

On the other hand, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement said the military intervened "to bring the situation under control" and "was compelled to use force in self-defence," but did not clarify whether any lethal weapons were used.

HRFB also demanded that those arrested in the aftermath of the incident be promptly produced before the court and be treated in accordance with legal procedures, ensuring that no innocent individuals are harassed.

It also urged reconsideration of any prolonged curfew or indefinite restrictions on public transport and movement, which could paralyse daily life.

Emphasising that each death and incident of torture is unacceptable and must be addressed under existing laws, HRFB referred to a media report where a victim's family claimed they were forced to bury the body without a post-mortem due to the lack of cooperation from hospital and police authorities.

HRFB termed this allegation alarming and said it reflects serious negligence and breach of legal obligations.

HRFB called for the immediate formation of a judicial probe into the deaths and the overall incident, including a review of the failure to ensure safety at the political rally and a thorough investigation into its root causes.

The organisation urged all parties to act with restraint and responsibility to protect the country's stability, peace, and democratic environment.

It stressed that incidents of violence, excessive force, and fatalities pose serious threats to democracy, human rights, and public safety.

HRFB demanded a full, impartial, and fair investigation; justice for the victims; compensation for the affected; and necessary steps to prevent recurrence of such incidents in the future.

The statement was signed by Dr Hameeda Hossain, Advocate Sultana Kamal, and Raja Devasish Roy, all experts at HRFB; Advocate ZI Khan Panna, chairperson of Ain o Salish Kendra (ASK) and acting convenor of HRFB; Shaheen Anam, executive director of Manusher Jonno Foundation; Zakir Hossain, chief executive of Nagorik Uddyog; Sara Hossain, honorary executive director of Bangladesh Legal Aid and Services Trust (BLAST); Ranjan Karmakar, executive director of Steps Towards Development; Saleh Ahmed, executive director of Bandhu Social Welfare Society; Sanjeeb Drong, general secretary of Bangladesh Adivasi Forum; Dr Iftekharuzzaman, executive director of Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB); Dr Fauzia Moslem, president of Bangladesh Mahila Parishad (BMP); Shamsul Huda, executive director of the Association for Land Reform and Development (ALRD); Khushi Kabir, coordinator of Nijera Kori; Sardar Jahangir Hossain, executive director of Acid Survivors Foundation (ASF); Shipon Kumar Robidas, general secretary of Bangladesh Dalit and Excluded Rights Movement (BDERM); Syed Sultan Uddin Ahmed, executive director of Bangladesh Institute of Labour Studies (BILS); Dewan Zaman, executive director of FAIR; Pallab Chakma, executive director of Kapaeeng Foundation; Rokeya Rafique Baby, executive director of Kormojibi Nari; Geeta Das, president of Naripokkho; Abdus Sattar Dulal, president of the National Alliance of Disabled People's Organisations (NADPO); and Ashrafun Nahar Misti, executive director of Women with Disabilities Development Foundation.