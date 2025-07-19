Starlink officially launches in Bangladesh

Starlink, the satellite internet service operated by US-based private space operator SpaceX, has officially launched in Bangladesh.

Faiz Ahmad Taiyeb, special assistant to the Chief Adviser for the Ministry of Posts and Telecommunications, made the announcement at a press conference held at the boardroom of Hotel InterContinental in Dhaka yesterday.

A high-level delegation from Starlink was present at the event, led by Lauren Dreyer, vice president of Business Operations, and Richard Griffiths, director of International Strategy and Government Relations.

Faiz Ahmed Taiyeb said Starlink has begun providing services in Bangladesh under the direct guidance and initiative of Chief Adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus. "This is not only a technological achievement but also a groundbreaking step in strengthening the country's digital infrastructure," he said.

During her speech, Lauren Dreyer commended the Bangladesh government for its bold, visionary leadership in bringing next-generation connectivity to its people.

"While many nations deliberate, Bangladesh acted," Dreyer said. "By embracing connectivity as a foundation for human potential, you have positioned your nation as a model for others to follow."

She highlighted the speed and decisiveness of the government, noting that within just a few months of initial dialogue, Starlink service had moved from discussion to deployment. Approvals were finalised by May 2025, and the first Bangladeshi customers were online shortly thereafter.

"This is not just about satellites," Dreyer said. "We are launching opportunities -- opportunities for remote learning, telemedicine, digital entrepreneurship, and inclusive growth."

She also acknowledged the role of local partners including Felicity IDC and Bangladesh Satellite Company Limited, emphasising that long-term success depends on collaboration between global innovators and national stakeholders.

"The future we are building together," Dreyer concluded, "belongs to every person in Bangladesh who will now have access to the boundless opportunities that connectivity provides."

Following approximately three months of trial operations, Starlink formally started service yesterday.

The company has been granted a 10-year "Satellite Operator Licence" and "Radio Communication Operators Licence" by the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC).

INSTALLATION COST AND SERVICE PACKAGES

To access Starlink's services, customers will need to purchase a setup kit priced at Tk 42,000. The kit includes a satellite receiver dish, router, power supply, and other necessary components.

Starlink is initially offering two subscription packages:

Starlink Residential: Priced at Tk 6,000 per month, this package offers unlimited internet access with speeds of up to 300 Mbps. Starlink Lite: Priced at Tk 4,200 per month, this lower-cost package also provides uninterrupted internet access, albeit at comparatively lower speeds.