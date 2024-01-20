Star report prompts action

Filling of 50-year-old pond stopped

The field in the photo used to be a 50-year-old pond in Brahmanbaria’s Bijoynagar upazila a couple of months ago. The owners of the property are working round the clock, employing tractors and bulldozers, to fill it up illegally, defying laws. However, after The Daily Star published a report on the issue, the authorities stepped up and stopped the work. Photo: Star

The ongoing work of illegally filling up a 50-year-old pond in Brahmanbaria's Bijoynagar upazila has been stopped following intervention by the district's deputy commissioner.

The move came yesterday morning after the DC came to know about the matter from a report titled "Housing at the cost of a pond", published in The Daily Star on the same day, and instructed the concerned upazila administration to take action.

Visiting the spot in the morning, this correspondent saw the earth being used to fill up the pond was removed and placed on the south side of the pond adjacent to a saw mill.

Contacted, DC Md Habibur Rahman said those involved in filling up the pond were given instructions to remove the soil, and they did accordingly using excavators.

Over the past two months, one Malai Miah and his two brothers, who claim ownership of the pond with an expanse of 72-decimal area, was filling it up with truckloads of earth to build houses on the land.

Contacted, Malai Miah said they bought the pond's land in 2000, adding that he submitted a written application to the UNO for permission to fill it up. "We will build houses here for our family," he added.

However, as per Section 2 of the Water Reservoir Conservation Act-2000, a pond cannot be filled even if it is a private property, while the provisions of the Environment Act-1995 and Natural Water Reservoir Conservation Act-2000 also prohibit filling up of any waterbody.