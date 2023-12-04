Star journo gets Odommo Sommanona award

Four individuals and two organisations yesterday received the RTV Odomyo Sommanona-2023 for their efforts to promoting inclusivity of persons with disabilities and advocate their rights.

The awardees are Sonia Akhter from Savar, Ibrahim from Dinajpur, and Hedayatul Aziz Muna from Brahmanbaria.

The Daily Star journalist Nilima Jahan received the honour in media category for her reports that improved the lives of persons with disabilities and initiated policy amendments for their betterment.

Kamrunnesa Ashraf Buddhi Protibondhi and Autism School in Netrokona, and CBM also received the honour in organisation category.

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen, RTV CEO Syed Ashiq Rahman, CRP Founder and Coordinator Valerie Taylor, DMP Commissioner Habibur Rahman, BSMMU VC Dr Md Sharfuddin Ahmed and Islami Bank VP Moniruzzaman, attended the event.