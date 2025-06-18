Star investigative report featured in GIJN 'Stories of the Week'

GIJN is an international association of organisations that support, promote, produce investigative journalism

An investigative report by The Daily Star titled "A Blatant River Grab" has been featured in the "Stories of the Week" list by the Global Investigative Journalism Network (GIJN) in its global newsletter.

The announcement was posted on GIJN Bangla's Facebook page this evening.

The report, which was published on June 1 this year in The Daily Star, focused on a cement factory built and operated by Shah Cement that has occupied around 24 acres of land at the confluence in the Mukterpur area of Munshiganj.

Other stories featured in this week's list include "Funding the Military Industry" by Investigate Europe, "Rice Racket" by Peruvian outlet Salud con lupa, "AI-Powered Protest Crackdown" by New Lines Magazine, and "Green Goals, Dirty Fuel" by DeSmog.