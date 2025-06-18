Bangladesh
Star Online Report
Wed Jun 18, 2025 10:08 PM
Last update on: Wed Jun 18, 2025 10:56 PM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Star investigative report featured in GIJN 'Stories of the Week'

Wed Jun 18, 2025 10:08 PM
Last update on: Wed Jun 18, 2025 10:56 PM
GIJN is an international association of organisations that support, promote, produce investigative journalism
Star Online Report
Wed Jun 18, 2025 10:08 PM Last update on: Wed Jun 18, 2025 10:56 PM
investigative report on river grab

An investigative report by The Daily Star titled "A Blatant River Grab" has been featured in the "Stories of the Week" list by the Global Investigative Journalism Network (GIJN) in its global newsletter.

The announcement was posted on GIJN Bangla's Facebook page this evening.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The report, which was published on June 1 this year in The Daily Star, focused on a cement factory built and operated by Shah Cement that has occupied around 24 acres of land at the confluence in the Mukterpur area of Munshiganj.

Read more

A blatant river grab

Other stories featured in this week's list include "Funding the Military Industry" by Investigate Europe, "Rice Racket" by Peruvian outlet Salud con lupa, "AI-Powered Protest Crackdown" by New Lines Magazine, and "Green Goals, Dirty Fuel" by DeSmog.

Related topic:
River grabbing in Bangladeshriver encroachment
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Legal challenges to river protection

Will Ichhamati ever flow again?

2y ago

The lucrative enterprise of grabbing

2y ago
River Grabbing

37,000 River Grabbers: NRCC decision to withhold names draws flak

2y ago

Rivers cannot be saved without honest efforts

1y ago
Extreme pollution of Shitalakkhya

No industrial zones at the cost of rivers

1y ago
|ব্যাংক

খেলাপি ঋণের ৭১ শতাংশই ১০ ব্যাংকে

‘ঋণখেলাপিদের কঠোর শাস্তির আওতায় আনতে বিশেষ ট্রাইব্যুনাল গঠন করতে হবে। অন্যথায় অন্যরাও ঋণ খেলাপি হতে উৎসাহিত হবেন।’

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
|সরকারি চাকরি

৪৫তম বিসিএসের লিখিত পরীক্ষার ফল প্রকাশ, ৬৫৫৮ জন উত্তীর্ণ

৫ ঘণ্টা আগে