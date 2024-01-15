Star celebrates Staff Day

Mahfuz Anam, editor and publisher of The Daily Star, along with journalists and employees of the newspaper, celebrated Staff Day with much enthusiasm yesterday. On the occasion, many were recognised for their outstanding performance in 2023. Photo: Star

The Daily Star, the leading English newspaper in the country, yesterday celebrated its Staff Day, with much enthusiasm and a pledge to continue upholding the standard of journalism.

The day-long programme was held on the rooftop of The Daily Star Centre in the capital.

The event began with a "Pitha Utsab" and cultural performances, in which multi-talented staff members of the newspaper participated.

Mahfuz Anam, editor and publisher of The Daily Star, spoke about the challenges that emerged in the era of social media and pledged that the newspaper will continue its journalism without fear or favour overcoming all the challenges.

Romo Rouf Chowdhury, one of the directors of Mediaworld Limited, congratulated the newspaper's staffers for their hard work, commitment and integrity.

Thirty journalists and staff of the newspaper received accolades for their outstanding performance.

Senior Staff Reporter Zyma Islam clinched the "Best Investigative Reporting-2023" award for her story headlined "S Alam's Aladdin's lamp".

Partha Pratim Bhattacharjee, planning editor, received the "Editor's Performance Excellence Award" while Rejaul Karim Byron, senior staff reporter, was recognised as the "Best Reporter-2023".

Mohammad Al-Masum Molla, chief reporter-digital, won "Integrated Newsroom Leader of the Year-2023" award. Martin Swapan Pandey was recognised as the "Most Impactful Journalist-2023" award.

Sajjad Hossain and Sifayet Ullah were the best finds of the year, as they received the "Most Promising Reporter-2023" award.

Patuakhali District Correspondent Sohrab Hossain won the "Best District Reporter-2023" award.

Akram Hosen Mamun was recognised as "Best Sub-Editor 2023", while Tanjeel Rezwan got the "Most Promising Sub-Editor" award.

Ahsan Habib won the "Best Business Reporter" award, Masukuj Jaman Tapader and Sharmin Sikder were recognised as the "Best in Star Sports" and "Best in Arts and Entertainment" awards.

Sadi Muhammad Alok won the "Best in Star Bangla" award.

Habibur Rahman was recognised as "Best Photographer", while Palash Khan won the "Most Talked About Photo" award for his stunning capture on RMG unrest.

Biplob Kumar Chakroborty received the "Best in Graphics and Visualisation" award and Kazi Ibrahim won the "Best in Multimedia" award.

Afia Jahin won "Best in Editorial & OP-ED" award.

Members of other departments also won awards for their excellent performance.

They are Syeda Afrin Tarannum (feature sub-editor), K Tanzeel Zaman (feature reporter), Palash Chandra Das (IT and digital operations), Aklakur Rahman Galib and Jahidul Haque (both in print business), Tasdidur Rahman (digital business), Salman Ahmed (business innovation), Dilip Kumar Paul (publication and circulation), Fahad Hossain (management), and Kader Bepari (accounts).

Information Technology won "Team of the Year-2023" accolade.