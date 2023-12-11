Star awards three for write-ups on human rights

Three writers were recognised by The Daily Star yesterday for their writeups on human rights at an event titled the “World Human Rights Day Write-up Competition-2023”. Around 28 students, professionals, rights activists and others participated in the competition this year. The Law and Our Rights section of newspaper has been organising the competition since 2017. Photo: Star

The Daily Star recognised three of the best writers on human rights and handed over certificates at the World Human Rights Day Write-up Competition-2023 yesterday.

The Law and Our Rights section of The Daily Star has been organising the competition since 2017.

Around 28 students, professionals, rights activists and others participated in the competition this year.

A panel of legal experts evaluated the submissions and selected the three best write-ups for publication in the newspaper's special supplement of "Law and Our Rights".

The event was organised at the capital's The Daily Star Centre.

The awardees include Nafis Anowar, a law student at the University of Dhaka, who won for his write-up on "Artificial Intelligence and the Future of Human Rights".

Nazia Zarin Orna, another DU Law student, won for her insightful article on "Climate Refugees".

Finally, Md Rubel Hossain, a law student at Jahangirnagar University, emerged as one of the best writers for his piece on "Human Rights and Businesses".

At the event, Editor and Publisher of The Daily Star Mahfuz Anam handed over certificates to the participants.

Addressing the programme, he said without law, nothing exists.

"Consider boarding a bus or residing in a building. We only engage in these activities because we feel secure, knowing that the bus operates within a legal framework, maintaining its certificates, and the building adheres to construction codes," he said.

Like these, everything is covered and guaranteed by the law. That's what makes life confident and secure. So, the knowledge of law is important, Mahfuz Anam added.

Psymhe Wadud, in-charge of Law Desk, moderated the event.