Stand by the underprivileged: president

President Mohammed Shahabuddin has called upon the affluent section of society to stand by the poverty-stricken and underprivileged people of the country and the Palestinians.

"Stand by the poverty-stricken and underprivileged people of the society so that no one is deprived of the joy of Eid," said the president.

In a brief speech delivered on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha at the Credential Hall of Bangabhaban today, he urged the people of the country to enjoy the joys of Eid together.

"People in many parts of the world, including in Gaza of Palestine, are living in extreme uncertainty with starvation, without medical care and bearing the pain of losing their relatives... We must think of them too," the head of state added.

Referring to the heavy damage caused to the coastal areas by the Cyclone Remal, the president said, "Many people are unable to sacrifice animals even if they want to. Losing livelihoods in the cyclone, they are living inhumanely."

On the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, the president extended his sincere greetings to all Bangladeshis living in the country and abroad.

The president said Eid-ul-Azha instills the spirit of self-sacrifices and teaches tolerance. He then urged everyone to play a responsible role in keeping the environment clean after the sacrifice to avoid the spread of mosquitoes and various diseases.

Earlier, the president and his wife Rebeka Sultana exchanged Eid greetings with people from all walks of life at Bangabhaban on the occasion of Eid.

The president also exchanged Eid greetings with cabinet members, senior politicians, foreign diplomats, freedom fighters, judges, intellectuals, journalists, poets, writers, teachers, and top civil and military officials.