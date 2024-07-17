Stand by quota protesters

Urges Fakhrul, JCD

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir yesterday called upon the country's people and all political parties to stand beside general students who are demonstrating across the country against the reinstatement of the quota system in government jobs.

Speaking at a discussion, he also described the Bangladesh Chhatra League's attacks on anti-quota protesters as the most heinous incident in the country's political history.

"Lying on hospital beds, bloodied students are calling upon us to protect them, stand by them and stay with their movement. This is the appeal of Bangladesh… I think the entire nation should respond to this call. All political parties should come forward and stand by them," Fakhrul said.

Bhasani Anusari Parishad arranged the programme at the Jatiya Press Club, marking the birth centenary of Mashiur Rahman (Jadu Miah), one of the founders of BNP.

"What this regime carried out yesterday (Monday), we have never seen before in Bangladesh. We have never seen the ruling party cadres enter the hospital and attack the wounded... We can never think of this, even during the Pakistan period."

The BNP leader also remarked that the ruling party's current atrocities are no less than those of the Pakistani Army and said the government has unleashed its armed cadres to suppress a justified movement of the common students.

Meanwhile, Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal, a pro-BNP student organisation, also announced to stand by the students yesterday.

Speaking at a press conference at the BNP's Nayapaltan central office, JCD president Rakibul Islam Rakib strongly denounced the reported attacks on anti-quota protesters by the Chhatra League on different university campuses.

He said July 15 will remain as a black day in Bangladesh's history.