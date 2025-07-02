Staff shortage renders maternity centre ineffective

An acute shortage of doctors and staff has left the 10-bed Parali Mother and Child Welfare Centre in Khairya of Narail's Kalia upazila largely non-functional.

As a result, at least 40,000 people across Parali, Paingram, and Singasholpur unions in the upazila are being deprived of essential health services.

Built at a cost of Tk 4.62 crore and inaugurated in 2020, the maternity centre comprises two three-storey buildings -- one for the hospital and the other for staff quarters. It features two five-bed wards, 10 private cabins, and a modern surgical theatre.

During a recent visit to the centre, this correspondent found no doctor present, and all patients were being turned away.

Rafiqul Islam, the lone office assistant present, said only a pharmacist and a family welfare inspector are assigned full-time to the centre, while one doctor is temporarily attached.

"Each of them visits only twice a week. Today, the doctor is on leave. That's why patients are being turned away," he said.

"I came to consult for an urgent issue, but there's no doctor, no medicine. It's frustrating to return without receiving any help," said Poly Akter, a student from a nearby village.

Another local, Saima Akter, said, "The doctor is often not present. Medicines are rarely available. Still, we come because this is the only place where poor people like us can hope for free care."

According to the local health office, the centre has 10 approved posts, including two medical officers, one lab technologist, one pharmacist, four family welfare inspectors, and two administrative staff. However, since its inauguration, most of these posts have remained vacant.

"Though officially posted here, I am also required to work at three other places. So, I can only attend two days a week. With no permanent staff and no medicines available, patient numbers are dropping," said Geeta Rani Biswas, the assigned family welfare inspector.

Contacted, Alif Nur, deputy director of the District Family Planning Office in Narail, said, "Our department has recently taken steps for recruitment, and we hope the crisis will be resolved soon."