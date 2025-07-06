Stabbed at Noakhali residence, elderly woman dies after 5 days at Dhaka hospital

A seventy-year-old woman, who was stabbed by assailants in Noakhali's Kabirhat upazila on July 1, died this morning while undergoing treatment.

Hosne Ara Begum passed away around 7:00am while receiving treatment at Evercare Hospital in Dhaka, Kabirhat police confirmed.

The incident occurred earlier, around 6:30pm on July 1, at her son's residence in Jagadananda village, under Ward-6 of Dhansiri Union.

Hosne Ara Begum was the mother of Mohammad Kamal Khan (also known as Kamal Company), the treasurer of Kabirhat Upazila Awami League and former chairman of Dhansiri Union Parishad, who is currently in hiding.

According to locals, Hosne Ara was alone at home on the evening while other family members were outside. Around 6:30pm, assailants entered the house and, finding her alone, struck her three times on the head with a sharp weapon. They then tore her earlobes to snatch gold earring that she was wearing and also looted cash.

Later, her grandson, Salman, found his grandmother lying unconscious in a pool of blood in the front room. Hearing his screams, neighbours rushed over. They immediately rescued her and took her to the 250-bed Noakhali General Hospital. She was later admitted to the hospital in Dhaka for advanced treatment, where she passed away today.

The victim's son, Mainuddin, alleged, "This was not a theft; it was a dacoity (armed robbery)."

Confirming the death, Shahin Mia, officer-in-charge (OC) of Kabirhat Police Station, said the victim's son, Main Uddin, has filed a case against unidentified assailants.

"Police are investigating the matter; nothing more can be revealed in the interest of the investigation," he said. "It is presumed that she was fatally attacked after recognising the thieves. However, this was not a dacoity; multiple people were involved."

Police are working to unravel the mystery behind the incident, he added.