St Martin’s to start getting supplies from today

Island almost out of essentials

Two trawlers from Teknaf will sail for the St Martin's today with essentials to ease the food crisis on the island, said Yamin Hossain, additional district magistrate of Cox's Bazar, yesterday.

The Coast Guard will provide security for safe transportation of the essentials, he said after an emergency meeting of officials at the deputy commissioner's office.

Operation of passenger and cargo vessels on this route remains suspended after several vessels were fired upon from Myanmar since last Thursday. This led to shortage of food and other essential supplies in the island.

Within a day or two, a vessel from Cox's Bazar's BIWTA jetty will make regular trips to the island to keep it supplied, the additional district magistrate added.

If needed, trawlers from Bholarchar in Teknaf will be used for emergency passenger transportation with necessary security arrangements provided by the Coast Guard, said Yamin.

The island, home to about 10,000 people, is accessible only by vessels. The locals depend on trawlers for supplies.

Meanwhile, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan yesterday said, "The Arakan Army is fighting against the Myanmar government. The war has been going on for quite some time … One or two bullets hit trawlers or our patrol boats. We still don't know who fired those shots.

"We contacted them [Myanmar authorities], but they could not confirm anything," he said.

Mujibor Rahman, chairman of St Martin's Union Parishad, said stocks of food are running out.

Prices of essentials have gone up and they will run out of rice within two to three days, he told The Daily Star.

He said he requested the deputy commissioner of Cox's Bazar to send food and other essentials to the island by sea trucks using alternative routes.