St Martin’s Island: Crisis eases after essential supplies arrive

File photo of a tourist ship travelling to St Martin's Island from Teknaf via the Naf river. Photo: Star

The food crisis on St Martin's Island has eased up after a tourist ship from Cox's Bazar delivered food and other essential supplies to the island early yesterday.

"The marginalised people are now being given the rice that was brought to us under the government's food assistance programme," said Mujibor Rahman, chairman of St Martin's Island.

"The prices of essential food items have now dropped as traders have brought a month's supply of food and necessities," he added.

However, locals are still unable to leave the island because communication with the mainland has been suspended for 10 days.

The chairman said if any medical emergencies arise, the administration will make special arrangements to establish communication with the mainland.

Over the last few days, several trawlers and speedboats had been fired upon from across the border when they reached the estuary of the Naf River.

St Martin's, which can only be accessed by boats through the Naf River has not received daily supplies since June 6.

Yamin Hossain, additional district magistrate, said, "Residents of St Martin's Island will not face any shortage of food as they have just received a month's worth of food supplies."

He also mentioned that special arrangements would be made to reach the mainland in the event of a medical emergency.

Meanwhile, as of last morning, there had been no sound of gunshots or explosions from the Myanmar side.