St Martin’s finally gets supplies

File photo of a tourist ship travelling to St Martin's Island from Teknaf via the Naf river. Photo: Star

A month's worth of supplies were taken to St Martin's Island by tourist ship Baro Awlia yesterday to ease the food crisis, officials said.

Some 150 people who had been waiting to return home on the island for at least nine days were taken there by the ship.

Amidst armed conflict in nearby Myanmar, barely any boat had travelled to and from St Martin's since June 6, resulting in an acute shortage of essential supplies.

Locals said over the last few days, gunshots were fired from across the border at trawlers and speedboats on the Naf river.

Yamin Hossain, additional district magistrate, said the government sent some food items and local traders took rice, onion, potato, fruits, and other essentials on Baro Awlia.

He added that the supplies will last for a month.

Rehena Akhter, who was on board the ship, said she, her husband and their three-year-old daughter went to Cox's Bazar to see a doctor 10 days ago and got stranded.

"We stayed at a hotel and had to spend a lot of money," she added.

Luna Akhter, a student of Cox's Bazar Government College, said the government should provide sea trucks for St Martin's residents as the usual route through the Naf has been abandoned.

Meanwhile, the sound of shelling in Myanmar's Rakhine state rocked Teknaf on Thursday, and the sight of a warship in the Naf caused panic in some neighbourhoods.

Teknaf Upazila Nirbahi Officer Adnan Chowdhury said the ship was in Naikhongdia, Myanmar.

Residents of St Martin's said there were three Myanmar warships close to the island.

Mohammad Hashem, a resident of Dailpara on the island, said, "I have never seen Myanmar warships so close. Troops are firing weapons from the ships and we are hearing explosions. We are very scared."