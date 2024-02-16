SSC exams underway

The Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations began across the country with Bangla (first paper) yesterday morning.

During a press conference held at the International Mother Language Institute yesterday, Education Minister Mohibul Hassan Chowdhoury urged everyone to refrain from using loudspeakers excessively during religious or cultural programmes.

He emphasised the negative impact of such noise pollution.

The minister specifically urged religious leaders to move away from this practice. Besides, he said cultural programmes should not be held during exam periods.

Breaking away from tradition, the new education minister did not visit any examination centres. He explained that such visits create a stressful and disruptive environment for students, causing "a kind of harassment, mental torture, and public suffering".

According to the Secondary and Higher Education Division, a total of 20,24,192 examinees are expected to sit for their SSC at 3,700 centres from 29,735 educational institutions this year. Among them, 10,31,314 are girls.

Meanwhile, 14 candidates from Mukhi Pallisebok Bahumukhi High School in Mymensingh's Gafargaon upazila could not appear for SSC exams because they did not receive admit cards, due to a mistake by the school authorities.

A total of 9,731 students were absent on the first day of SSC examination this year.