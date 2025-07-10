SSC, equivalent exams 2025: Girls outshine boys in pass rate, GPA-5

A student of Viqarunnisa Noon School and College flashes the victory sign while talking on the phone, celebrating after the announcement of SSC results. Photo: Prabir Das

Female students outperformed the male candidates in this year's Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent exams, securing both higher pass rates and GPA grades.

A total of 19,04,086 students – 9,52,389 female and 9,51,697 male -- sat for this year's exams.

Of them, 13,03,426 students passed this year's exams – 6,76,445 girls and 6,26,981 boys -- with girls outnumbering boys by 49,464.

The pass rate of female students is 71.03 percent while it is 65.88 percent among boys -- a gap of 5.15 percentage point.

Among the total, 73,616 girls secured GPA-5 while 65,416 boys achieved the highest grade point average, which is 8,200 more than the boys.