Sreepur chairman aspirant’s candidacy scrapped

The Election Commission yesterday scrapped the candidacy of Jamil Hasan, an chairman aspirant running for Sreepur upazila of Gazipur, for violating electoral code of conduct.

Jamil is brother of State Minister for Primary and Mass Education Rumana Ali.

The commission took the decision after holding a hearing on Jamil's alleged violations. Jamil appeared in person before the EC.

However, the commission was not satisfied with his answer, said EC Additional Secretary Ashok Kumar Debnath.

Sreepur upazila will go to polls on May 21, on the second phase of ongoing upazila elections.

Ashok said the commission also acquitted Abdul Hafiz Mallik, MP of Barisal-6 constituency, who cast his ballot in open place during the first phase on May 8.

He apologised unconditionally, he added.