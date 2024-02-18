Sraddha of Preeti Urang held

The "Sraddha" of Preeti Urang, 15, from Moulvibazar's Kamolganj upazila, who died after falling from the eighth-floor flat of The Daily Star's Executive Editor Syed Ashfaqul Haque on February 6, was held yesterday.

The rites are performed between the 11th and 31st day after death.

The ritual was observed at her birthplace in the Halki village of Mirtinga Tea Garden.

As part of the rite, the male family members of Preeti, according to their rituals, shaved their heads while all the family members took a bath at a river.

Besides, people from the Urang community of the district visited her house.

The case over Preeti's death is being investigated by the Detective Branch of police.

Ashfaqul and his wife are now in DB custody.