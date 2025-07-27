Spirit of 1971, July 2024 rooted in the same dream

Say speakers; Tajuddin Ahmad’s legacy remembered at birth centenary programme

The spirit of the Liberation War and the July uprising are rooted in the same dream of a just, inclusive, and discrimination-free Bangladesh, said speakers at a programme yesterday.

The event was organised to mark the birth centenary of Tajuddin Ahmad, the country's first prime minister.

The commemorative event, titled "Tajuddin Ahmad Janmo-Shatobarshiki", was held at the Bangla Academy.

The Centre for Tajuddin Ahmad Research and Activism (CTARA) organised the programme.

At the programme, organisers honoured a hundred individuals in six categories -- the Liberation War, July uprising, educational institutions, cultural figures, writers, and respected individuals.

Speaking at the event, Tajuddin's daughter Sharmin Ahmad said the Liberation War and the mass uprising are not in opposition to each other.

Sharmin said they were honoured to recognise those who had contributed to the Liberation War and July uprising.

"Whoever loves this country -- they are the greatest asset of the nation," she said. "Whenever someone stands against injustice and oppression and gives their life for it, we should honour that heroism," she added.

Former state minister for home affairs Sohel Taj, also the son of Tajuddin Ahmad, said, "I believe last year's July–August uprising, where hundreds sacrificed their lives, is connected to the same thread as our Liberation War.

"Both were born from a shared aspiration -- to build a Bangladesh free from discrimination, grounded in justice and equal rights, where merit is valued and everyone has access to education and healthcare," he said.

He said Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman symbolised the people's dream of freedom, and when he was arrested in March 1971, a leadership vacuum was created.

"It was Tajuddin Ahmad who filled that void and led the nine-month Liberation War with prudence and skill," he said.

He called on everyone to unite -- in the spirit of 1971 and the spirit of July 2024 -- to build a modern, just, and inclusive Bangladesh.

"We want a Bangladesh where there will be no discrimination, where people of all religions and identities will live with equal rights. A beautiful, prosperous Bangladesh -- where no one will die due to lack of treatment, where everyone will have the right to education, where everyone will receive justice," said Sohel Taj.

Jon F Danilowicz, executive director of Right to Freedom and a former US diplomat in Bangladesh, said he sees a straight line of continuity between 1971 and 2024. He said the struggle and the fight last year deserved recognition.

Taj Imam Ahmad Ibn Munir, the grandson of Tajuddin Ahmad, and Gokul VK, first secretary (political & press) at the High Commission of India in Dhaka, were also present at the programme.

Eminent jurist Dr Kamal Hossain, one of the principal architects of the Constitution of Bangladesh, was present.

Among others, Abul Kashem Fazlul Haq, president of Bangla Academy; Fauzia Moslem, president of Bangladesh Mahila Parishad; Matiur Rahman, editor of Bangla daily Prothom Alo, and Barrister Sara Hossain were present at the programme.

Muyeedul Hasan, who served as a special assistant to Tajuddin Ahmad during the Liberation War, unveiled two books on Tajuddin. The books are -- Shotoborshe Songshoptok and Muktir Kanthoshwar.

At the event, the organisers also presented a video documentary on the life of Tajuddin Ahmad.