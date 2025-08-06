Spillway gates of Kaptai dam raised again as lake water levels surge

Authorities have further raised the spillway gates of Kaptai dam as water levels in the lake continue to rise due to increased inflow.

"All 16 gates were opened by 2.5 feet in the third phase to manage the pressure," Mahmud Hasan, manager of Karnaphuli Hydropower Plant, told The Daily Star.

He said that as the lake water had not stabilised, all 16 gates were opened further at 1:00pm. As a result, 49,000 cusecs of water are now being discharged into Karnaphuli river every second.

At present, water level in Kaptai Lake stands at 108.77 feet, he added.

Earlier, in the first phase, six inches of water were released through the 16 gates at around 12:00am Tuesday. Later the same day, at 11:00pm, the opening was increased by another foot. Finally, at 1:00pm today, it was raised to 2.5 feet.

The authorities have urged residents living along the banks of Karnaphuli river not to panic.

According to authorities, Kaptai Lake has a maximum water holding capacity of 109 feet. When the water level approaches 107 to 108 feet, the Karnaphuli Hydropower Plant typically begins releasing water through its 16 spillway gates to manage the pressure.