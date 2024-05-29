Spend money on poverty alleviation than on arms

PM urges global leaders at an event to mark the International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers 2024

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today urged the international community to halt the arms race and instead allocate funds towards eradicating poverty and addressing the adverse impacts of climate change.

"The money for arms development and competition can be provided to the climate fund for the countries that are now going to be affected by climate changes in order to protect mankind from climate adversities. And the money can also be used on food for poor children, as well as education and health for underprivileged children," she said.

The prime minister made these remarks at an event held at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC) in Dhaka to mark the International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers 2024. The event also honoured fallen peacekeepers and those injured while maintaining world peace.

Pointing at the countries heavily investing in arms, she said, "We talk about peace. But why do you engage in conflicts?"

She emphasized that funds spent on arms could instead provide food for the hungry, education, and medical treatment for the poor, thereby establishing global peace and improving living standards.

"Conflicts and wars in different parts of the world are disrupting world peace today," she said, citing examples such as the Russia-Ukraine war, Israel's actions in Gaza, and the plight of the forcibly displaced Rohingya people from Myanmar.

The PM highlighted the dire situation created by wars and conflicts, noting that the arms race exacerbates human suffering, especially among women and children, and leads to the loss of young lives.

She stressed the importance of solving disputes through negotiation. "We don't want war, we want peace. We want to solve everything through dialogue. A large number of people in the world still live below the poverty line," she added.

During the function, three wounded peacekeepers were honoured with awards, which were handed over by the prime minister.

The premier unveiled the International Day of UN Peacekeepers Journal-2024 (volume-10).

Currently, 6,092 Bangladeshi UN peacekeepers, including 493 women, are deployed in 13 countries. Among them, 4,970 members are from the Bangladesh Army, 352 from the Bangladesh Navy, 406 from the Bangladesh Air Force, and 364 from the Bangladesh Police.

Since its inception, a total of 168 Bangladeshi peacekeepers have been killed in UN peacekeeping missions.