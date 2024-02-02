Speedy Trial Act won’t be used to suppress any group: home boss

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan yesterday acknowledged that the government has moved to make the Speedy Trial Act permanent, but said its aim is not to suppress any group or political party.

"The enforcement of the Speedy Trial Act to maintain law and order has yielded results. The law will not be used to suppress the opposition, but will be applied to those who will enforce blockade and destabilise law and order," he said at the conference room of the Ministry of Home Affairs at the Secretariat in the afternoon.