Speedy Trial Act set to become permanent law

Bill placed in House amid criticism from opposition

The much-debated Speedy Trial Act was placed in parliament yesterday in a bid to make it a permanent legislation.

Law Minister Anisul Huq placed the bill in the House on behalf of Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan as he was not present.

Opposition Chief Whip and Jatiyo Party MP Mujibul Haque Chunnu opposed the placing of the bill. He reminded the ruling party that back in 2002, when BNP passed this law, Awami League and all other political parties had criticised it.

He also questioned the effectiveness of the law, pointing out that despite its name suggesting "speedy trial," only a few cases are actually being disposed of within the specified time-frame in court.

Chunnu also feared that the law would be used to harass people or opponents.

"You (Awami League) are in power today, if someone else comes in power tomorrow, you will be harassed by this law too," Chunnu said.

If necessary, extend the term for one or two years, he said, adding that people will suffer if the law is made permanent.

In response, the law minister defended the move.

"I want to say that when this law was passed in 2002, it was intended to persecute the Awami League and other parties who opposed the BNP. However, if you [MPs] observe how this law has been enforced over the last 15 years, your (Chunnu) concern is unfounded," he said.

"Since 2009 to 2024, it [the law] has not been used against political activists or leaders. Many types of violence, chaos have been prevented by this law. This is why this law should be made permanent," he said while defending the move.

The bill does not propose any amendment other than making the law permanent. Therefore, the all the existing sections of the law will remain as it is now.