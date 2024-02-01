Speedy Trial Act not to suppress any group or political party: home minister

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan today said move has been made to make Speedy Trial Act permanent but it is not to suppress any group or political party.

"The enforcement of the Speedy Trial Act to maintain law and order has yielded results. The law will not be used to suppress the opposition, but against those who would enforce blockade and destabilise law and order," he said.

The minister said these while replying to questions from reporters after inaugurating the online firearms license renewal programme at the conference room of Ministry of Home Affairs at the Secretariat in the afternoon.

The law will be made permanent to expedite the trial of crimes, said the minister.

Replying to a question about the BNP's black-flag procession on the first day of parliament, he said, "It was not right for the BNP to destabilise the situation by bringing out black-flag procession on the first day of parliament. That's why the police obstructed. There is no restriction on political programmes. But such programmes that deteriorate law and order situation will not be allowed." he said.