Spectrum of ties widens

The resounding applause in Delhi during Sheikh Hasina's visit to India was a testament to the vision and goals the two nations share.

In a world of increasing geopolitical uncertainty and power tilts, this visit and the bilateral talks underscored the necessity of pragmatic cooperation in the evolving fields of trade, technologies, infrastructure, and connectivity.

Strategically speaking, Delhi has understandably focused on sub-regionalism in terms of trade and energy interdependency, which delivers a win-win scenario for both nations. Meanwhile, Dhaka's economy dictates it sees its future linked with Central and Southeast Asia's markets, in which the geography and bureaucracy of India will continue to play a role.

It was encouraging that the re-elected Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his government's hands to build digital and green partnerships for a sustainable future; Bangladesh's prime minister held forth the necessity of cooperation to make shared waters sustainable.

Noteworthy, Modi reminded his friends of Bangladesh's contribution to India's connectivity needs, which have direct effects on the Indian economy by connecting its hinterland with the cardinal economic hubs. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, as generous as she has been, warmheartedly recognised India's contribution to the Bangladesh Liberation War of 1971 and, of course, the economic growth that both nations enjoy.

Regionalism was further highlighted during this visit. SAARC and BIMSTEC will continue to be priority institutions in Bangladesh's approach to the regional commonwealth.

SAARC originates in Dhaka, and BIMSTEC's headquarters is also in the Bangladeshi capital. At least, the bilateral talks aim to meaningfully revive BIMSTEC, with Modi's renewed attention to it being a great move.

Not surprisingly, the talks featured defence cooperation -- a crucial aspect in the context of South Asian geopolitics, in the form of defence production to modernise the armed forces.

Bangladesh seeks to diversify and modernise its military capabilities to withstand conventional threats emanating from Myanmar and unconventional threats sweeping in from unmanned sources.

The idea of the practical feasibility of defence cooperation will be put to the test in the coming years as the India-Myanmar-China triad will remain a key boiling point for Dhaka's defence interests.

Moreover, as always, counterterrorism, combating fundamentalism, and peaceful border management were raised during the talks.

But the people in Dhaka and beyond won't hesitate to ask for the specificity of these issues when the global community notes Dhaka's extraordinary capabilities in countering terrorism or extremism.

My best review of this summit-level visit lies in my Machiavellian understanding that foreign relations are not based on charity and that nations will always maximise their national interests.

Teesta basin, for example, is home to around 30 million people, two percent of whom are in Sikkim, 27 in West Bengal, and 71 in northwest Bangladesh. The northwest population is a crucial part of Bangladesh's LDC graduation in 2026.

The question that would loom large is how fast we can solve the issue through our bilateral ties. The Farakka and the other 50 rivers are still dwindling in the public memory.

Geostrategically speaking, for Bangladesh, India is the future of South Asian stability, depending on its success in managing its neighborhood-first policy and the northeast or religious plurality. Meanwhile, for India, Bangladesh is the future of its regional leadership as Bangladesh continues to significantly contribute to the Indian economy and security.

The visit, hence, deserves to be seen as a stocktaking of the past and future based on mutual capabilities and genuineness in commitments.

In terms of politics, Hasina stands firm in parliament with her absolute majority, making her the prime foreign policymaker in Dhaka, while Modi returned to power with the return of coalition politics.

Bangladesh's prime minister has expressed her interest in further involving the new leadership in India in Bangladesh's economy. She has also clearly indicated the need for further talks on a comprehensive economic partnership that should be based on mutual interests by not bypassing its Indo-Pacific partners.

This means the future of bilateral cooperation is astronomically high, but pragmatism and mutual capabilities should be the key determinants if I see Bangladesh's national interest, be it in terms of water management or the politics of external powers.

Therefore, both nations have promised deep cooperation that should be equal-handed in the coming days.

The writer is a professor in international relations and the executive director of Jahangirnagar University's Bangladesh Center for Indo-Pacific Affairs.