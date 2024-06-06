Special satellite imagery to guide tree planting in Dhaka: Saber

To improve urban greenery and sustainability, special satellite imagery is being developed to determine places for tree plantations in Dhaka.

In an exclusive interview, Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury shared the plan details.

"To develop a comprehensive afforestation plan for Dhaka, we are working in coordination with the Local Government Division, the ministries of public works and health, RAJUK, and both city corporations," the minister said.

"We are strategising on the areas we can reforest and the types of trees we can plant. Discussions have already been held with both city corporation mayors, and work has started."

Saber highlighted the loss of green spaces and water bodies in Dhaka, stressing the need to incorporate these elements into urban development plans.

"A healthy and liveable city requires a certain level of greenery. Areas with more trees tend to have lower temperatures. Thus, we aim to implement an urban forestry project in Dhaka to maintain tolerable temperature levels."

He also noted that satellite images, specifically for Dhaka, are being created for this initiative.

"We can determine the percentage of green spaces needed, but we are unsure if we can effectively match the global standards in Bangladesh, especially for densely populated cities like Dhaka. However, we are making some progress," he added.

The minister also emphasised the critical role of climate action plans in creating a cleaner, greener, and more vibrant Dhaka.

Despite having two city corporations, the climate action plan will be implemented as a unified strategy for the entire city. This approach aims to mitigate the impacts of climate change in the urban area, home to over 20 million people.

He further mentioned ensuring enhanced coordination among ministries to tackle climate change effectively.

Calling on partnering countries to support Bangladesh in its fight against climate change, Saber committed to working closely with all stakeholders to ensure a bright and green future.

"We believe we can meet the minimum environmental requirements, as failing to do so will compromise Dhaka's liveability."

Pointing at RAJUK's Purbachal project, where 140 acres of land have been reserved for afforestation, Saber said, "If concrete structures take up all the spaces in the region, we won't have any left to create green zones."