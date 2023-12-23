Special lecture of Prof Rehman Sobhan today

Noted economist and public intellectual Prof Rehman Sobhan will deliver a special lecture titled "Ongoing Liberation War" today.

The event will be held at the Abdul Karim Sahitya Bisharad Auditorium in the Bangla Academy at 4:00pm.

Bangla daily Prothom Alo organised this lecture to commemorate Victory Month. A publication ceremony of two books on the Liberation War will also be held at the event.

The books, published jointly by Prothoma Prokashan and City Bank, are Ekattorer Dinoponji: Muktijuddher Dainik Ghotonalipi and Muktijuddhe Shoheed Buddhijibi: Smriti Jibon Juddho.

They were edited by poet and thinker Sajjad Sharif and litterateur and journalist Anisul Hoque respectively.

A musical event will also be held where Warda Ashraf will perform.

Among others, City Bank Managing Director and CEO, novelist Mashrur Arefin, along with prominent writers and dignitaries will be present at the programme.

The event is free and open to the public.