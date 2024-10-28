Special cell formed to preserve July-August mass uprising

The government has formed a special cell to preserve the history of the student-led mass uprising of July-August.

The cabinet division issued an office order today, establishing the cell under the health services division of the health ministry. According to the announcement, the cell was formed based on the decisions made during the advisory council meeting on October 17.

The ten-member cell will be led by an additional secretary or joint secretary-level officer.

The cell will include four deputy secretary or senior assistant secretary level officials, two medical and expert representatives, student representatives Abdullah Saleheen Ayan and Cynthia Jahin Ayesha, and one representative from the public information department of the information and broadcasting ministry.

The cell will carry out necessary activities to finalise the list of martyrs from the July-August uprising, taking into account the lists collected by the Health Ministry and verifying them with other available sources, among other activities.