Special Branch chief Shah Alam retires

Special Branch (SB) of police chief Md Shah Alam retired today.

A gazette notification, signed by Abu Sayeed, deputy secretary of the Public Security Division of the Ministry of Home Affairs, was issued in this regard.

According to Section 43(1) of the Public Service Act-2018, Additional Inspector General Shah Alam has been sent into retirement upon reaching the age of 59, it reads.

On August 13 this year, he was appointed as the head of the SB. He served the Bangladesh Railway Police as deputy inspector general (DIG).

He joined Bangladesh Police as assistant superintendent of police on January 20, 1991.