Speakers stress resisting distortion of history, upholding post-war order

Seminar held at Chinese Embassy in Dhaka commemorating its role in Anti-Fascist War

Academics and political leaders today commemorated the 80th anniversary of China's victory in the World Anti-Fascist War, highlighting its sacrifices and urging it to stand tall against the recurrence of tragedy and fascism.

At the seminar titled "Shared Memory and Contemporary Mission: Commemorating the 80th Anniversary of the Victory in the World Anti-Fascist War", hosted by the Chinese Embassy in Bangladesh, speakers called the war a defining moment of justice triumphing over evil and stressed the importance of safeguarding the post-war international order.

Chinese Ambassador Yao Wen said the Chinese people stood with the world in defeating fascism in an unprecedented struggle.

"It was a great victory of justice prevailing over evil, light over darkness, and progress over reactionary forces," he said, urging nations to resist the erroneous acts of distorting history and glorifying aggression to build a community with a shared future for humanity.

Former foreign adviser of the caretaker government, Iftekhar Ahmed Chowdhury said understanding history is key to shaping the future.

Other speakers including Abul Kalam Azad Majumder, deputy press secretary to the chief adviser; Prof Imtiaz Ahmed, executive director of the Centre for Alternatives and Professor of International Relations at the Dhaka University; Shah Alam, president of the Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB); Saiful Haque, general secretary of Revolutionary Workers Party of Bangladesh; addressed the event.