Southern region: Hilsa supply surges, retail prices still high

The supply of hilsa has increased considerably, alongside a drop in wholesale prices across markets in the southern districts, following the end of a 58-day fishing ban in the Bay of Bengal.

Traders say prices have fallen by at least Tk 600-800 per kilogramme (around 30 percent) since last week due to the increased supply. Fisheries officials predict prices could drop by another 50 percent once the peak monsoon harvest reaches the markets.

However, buyers are still struggling to purchase hilsa at reasonable retail prices due to alleged market manipulation.

Traders have urged the government to introduce fixed pricing to prevent syndicates from manipulating the market.

At Barishal's Port Road wholesale fish market, hilsas weighing one kilogramme or more are currently being sold for Tk 2,100–2,200 per kg, down from Tk 3,000 per kg last week. Similarly, fish weighing around 600-700 grammes are now priced at Tk 1,600-1,700 per kg, compared to Tk 2,500 earlier.

At Patuakhali's Mohipur, one of the country's largest hilsa wholesale hubs, hilsas weighing 1kg or more are being sold for Tk 50,000-55,000 per maund, while those weighing around 600g are fetching about Tk 50,000 per maund.

"Just a week ago, the prices ranged between Tk 75,000-95,000 per maund," said Mohammad Rakib Hossain, a trader at the market.

Shariful Islam, manager of the Alipur Fish Landing Station under the Bangladesh Fisheries Development Corporation in Patuakhali, said prices have declined slightly due to the increased hilsa supply.

"This week, five tonnes of hilsa landed here. Hilsas weighing around 1kg are priced at Tk 60,000 per maund, while those weighing around 500-600g are selling for Tk 50,000–55,000 per maund," he added.

"The peak hilsa harvest season is just beginning. We are hopeful for a steady catch till November," said Alauddin Majhi, a fisherman from Bhola.

However, weather remains a concern.

"Rough seas over the past week prompted many boats to remain ashore. Many fishermen are waiting for the weather to improve. Once they go fishing in the sea and return with their catch, the supply will increase further," said Mahtab Mia, a fisherman from Charfasson.

Apu Saha, senior upazila fisheries officer in Kalapara, said, "The fishing ban has just ended. With stable weather, the hilsa harvest is likely to increase soon."

In Barguna, the Patharghata Fish Landing Station was bustling with activity and optimism, as fishermen have been returning with considerably larger hilsa catches from the Bay's estuaries since the ban was lifted.

Hilsas weighing 1kg or more are being sold for a record Tk 1,00,000 per maund, while those weighing 500g to 900g are going for Tk 42,000-90,000 per maund.

Traders say they have not seen such high prices in recent years.

However, the increased supply brings challenges, as rising costs of ice, diesel, and labour continue to curb profit margins.

Biplob Kumar Sarkar, in charge of the Patharghata Fish Landing Station, said, "The volume of fish clearly shows that marine resources are recovering. Now we must ensure proper preservation, prompt marketing, and smooth transportation."

Md Mahashin, district fisheries officer in Barguna, said the joint enforcement of the fishing ban with India has paid off.

"Hilsa stocks are improving, but to maintain this success, we need long-term strategies," he added.

[Our correspondents from Barishal, Patuakhali, and Pirojpur contributed to this report.]