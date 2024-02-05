South African president greets PM Hasina on re-election

South African President Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa has congratulated Sheikh Hasina on her re-election as prime minister of Bangladesh.

In a letter sent to Hasina, the South African president wrote that his country attaches great importance to its relationship with Bangladesh whose strong foundation is based upon solidarity, friendship and mutual understanding, according to the PMO message received today.

"I am encouraged by the steady progress reflected in the strengthening of our bilateral relations since the establishment of diplomatic relations. This was cemented by your attendance of the BRICS-Africa Outreach and the BRICS Plus Dialogue last August," said the letter.

Ramaphosa assured that South Africa remains committed to the further expansion of mutually beneficial bilateral relations between the two countries.