Bangladesh
UNB, Dhaka
Mon Feb 5, 2024 07:03 PM
Last update on: Mon Feb 5, 2024 07:06 PM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

South African president greets PM Hasina on re-election

UNB, Dhaka
Mon Feb 5, 2024 07:03 PM Last update on: Mon Feb 5, 2024 07:06 PM
Cyril Ramaphosa. Reuters file photo

South African President Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa has congratulated Sheikh Hasina on her re-election as prime minister of Bangladesh.

In a letter sent to Hasina, the South African president wrote that his country attaches great importance to its relationship with Bangladesh whose strong foundation is based upon solidarity, friendship and mutual understanding, according to the PMO message received today.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

"I am encouraged by the steady progress reflected in the strengthening of our bilateral relations since the establishment of diplomatic relations. This was cemented by your attendance of the BRICS-Africa Outreach and the BRICS Plus Dialogue last August," said the letter.

Ramaphosa assured that South Africa remains committed to the further expansion of mutually beneficial bilateral relations between the two countries.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
পিএম
|বাংলাদেশ

সামরিক বাহিনী ও বিজিবিকে ধৈর্য ধরার নির্দেশ প্রধানমন্ত্রীর

মিয়ানমারে সরকারি বাহিনী ও বিদ্রোহীদের মধ্যে চলমান সংঘাতে ধৈর্য দেখানোর জন্য বাংলাদেশের সশস্ত্র বাহিনী ও বিজিবিকে নির্দেশ দিয়েছেন প্রধানমন্ত্রী শেখ হাসিনা।

২৩ মিনিট আগে
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

ড. ইউনূসের বিদেশ ভ্রমণে নিতে হবে আদালতের অনুমতি

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification