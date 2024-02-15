Songs of the soul

Shah Abdul Karim folk fest begins

The Baul Shah Abdul Karim Folk Festival begins in Ujandhal village under Sunamganj's Derai upazila, where the folk music legend lived, today.

The two-day yearly festival is being held over the past 18 years marking the birth anniversary of Shah Abdul Karim, also honoured as Baul Samrat. The festival is organised by his disciples.

"Daily programmes at the festival will commence at 3:00pm and conclude in early morning on next day. The festival will conclude on February 16," said his son Shah Nur Jalal, also president of Shah Abdul Karim Parishad.

Folk musicians from across the country will join the festival to perform and attend discussions on the Baul Samrat's life and works, he added.

Much like Hason Raja, Radharaman Dutta, Ukil Munshi, Durbin Shah and many others, Shah Abdul Karim also explored the roots of Baul philosophy through his music.

Born on February 15, 1916 in Dhal village under the upazila, Karim grew up amid poverty and did not attend school. His journey into the world of folk music started at a very early age under the tutelage of Baul Shah Ibrahim Mastan Baksh.

He wrote and composed over 1,600 songs, which showcase deep spirituality and baul philosophy. He also wrote Gono Sangeet (songs of the masses), through which he expressed his feelings about the sufferings of mankind in a capitalist society.

Shah Abdul Karim was honoured with Ekushey Padak in 2001.