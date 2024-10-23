Sonali Life rejoinder, our reply

Sonali Life Insurance has sent a rejoinder to our report headlined "Tk 353cr anomalies found at Sonali Life Insurance" published on October 8. Since the rejoinder deals with matters mostly unrelated to our story, we are publishing an abridged but unedited version of the points made in the rejoinder, followed by our response.

Points made in the rejoinder:

a). Mr. Mostafa Golam Quddus and his family played a pivotal role in establishing Sonali Life Insurance Company Limited, and provided crucial financial support by injecting personal loans to settle initial claims.

b). In October 2023, when Mr. Quddus was elected Chairman of the company, he discovered that Mr. Rashed Bin Aman, the then CEO and CFO, was misappropriating company funds, manipulating data and illegally using the digital signatures of key personnel to execute a hostile takeover of the company.

c). Being so aware of, Mr. Quddus signed an agreement with PWC, a world-renowned audit firm, on November 16, 2023, to investigate the roles of suspected employees. The audit firm sought information from Mr. Bin Aman, but he failed to provide any response to any of PWC's inquiries.

d). Summary findings by the audit firm on December 19, 2023, said the then CEO and CFO misappropriated company funds.

e). Mr. Bin Aman, realising the severity of the situation, remained absent from his duties and was subsequently removed from his position. The company then filed several cases against him.

f). Thus, the allegation against Mr. Quddus of plundering money is akin to someone being an outsider in his own home which has no basis.

g) Following Mr. Aman's defalcations, the CFO of the company requested Mr. Quddus on February 4, 2024, to urgently provide details of his receivables for the company's records. Mr. Quddus responded with supporting documents on February 6, 2024. The BFIU report, which was the basis of The Daily Star article, failed to consider, amongst others, this information when preparing their report.

h). The news report falsely pointed finger at Mr. Quddus and his family based on an inconclusive BFIU report. The BFIU itself forwarded its report to other regulatory bodies for further investigation.

i) The reporter falsely alleged, based on flawed BFIU report, the irregularities in purchasing luxuries cars, flats, birthday and marriage anniversary gifts, overseas treatment costs and so forth without independently varying the allegations.

k) The report pompously alleged that Tk. 169.09 crore has been withdrawn in cash during 2013 to 2023 pointing it risky indicating embezzlement, implying it as a crime, based on the flawed BFIU report.

l) Regarding the company's headquarters, owned by Mr. Quddus, the report alleges that no board meeting agenda included the purchase of the building, and that no approval was granted by the board or IDRA. It also claims that Tk. 139.10 crore was paid for the building to benefit Mr. Quddus's companies, and that only a payment of Tk. 18.17 crore as rent is documented. These assertions are entirely false and misleading.

m) Relevantly, regarding the sale of the building owned by Mr. Quddus, an MOU dated December 12, 2022, was executed between the company and Mr. Quddus. This was evidently discussed in the 42nd Board Meeting as a proposed sale of the company's existing headquarters, subject to approval from IDRA and RAJUK. However, since no approval from IDRA was granted, subsequent formalities such as seeking permission from RAJUK, executing a registered sale deed, mutation, and transferring the title were not carried out.

n) Newspapers like The Daily Star should refrain from publishing reports based on the BFIU's findings without first independently verifying the information.

o) The allegations reported against Mr. Mostafa Golam Quddus and his family in the news report are baseless and unfounded, and it constitutes a valid case for seeking damages, and we reserve the right to take appropriate legal action if necessary.

Our response

Our report was based solely on the findings by Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU), a government agency.

The rejoinder basically makes two points – 1) the BFIU report is inconclusive and 2) a former official along with some other unnamed officials was involved in much of the irregularities.

None of these issues were the subject of our story. Also, none of the facts reported in our story was our own, and we did not claim so.

We stand by our report.